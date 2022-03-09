Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.