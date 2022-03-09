Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.
On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.
Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).
