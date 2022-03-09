Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will announce $54.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.29 million. Apollo Investment reported sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $212.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $211.89 million to $213.71 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.99 million, with estimates ranging from $220.54 million to $228.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. 2,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.82. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 35.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Investment (AINV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.