AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens raised AppFolio from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.50.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of APPF opened at $114.68 on Friday. AppFolio has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $150.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3,823.94 and a beta of 1.03.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth $4,105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AppFolio during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 15.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.