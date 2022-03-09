Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.0% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.48.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.79 and a 1-year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.