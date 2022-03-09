Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,549,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 4.37% of Apria worth $57,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Apria in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apria by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Apria by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Apria during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apria by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Apria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Apria (NYSE:APR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Apria had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 586.18%. Equities analysts predict that Apria, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Apria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $52,463.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debra L. Morris sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $145,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 397,350 shares of company stock worth $12,198,157 in the last ninety days.

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

