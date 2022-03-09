ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARX. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperfrom rating and set a C$17.50 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.02.

ARX stock opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.48. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

