Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,200.0 days.
Arcadis stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Arcadis has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.
Arcadis Company Profile
