Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF) Short Interest Update

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCVF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,200.0 days.

Arcadis stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. Arcadis has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $54.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

