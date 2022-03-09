Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $149.92 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $163.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 37.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,616 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

