Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.12.
Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.
In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,860. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Ardelyx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.
