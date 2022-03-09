Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARDX. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,280,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,575 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,860. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.74.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

