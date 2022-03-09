Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

ARHS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Arhaus stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,670.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

