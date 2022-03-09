Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.20

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 8667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

ARHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.97.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lisa Chi purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $2,706,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $13,127,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

