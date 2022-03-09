Arion Hits Market Capitalization of $32,904.55 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last week, Arion has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a total market cap of $32,904.55 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.71 or 0.06500809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,031.02 or 0.99877263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00041682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00044492 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,638,053 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

