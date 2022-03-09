Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Arko worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arko by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 1.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 8.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 10.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arko by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

ARKO stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.13. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Arko (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.