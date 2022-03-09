Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRSP. State Street Corp grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 230.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRSP stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,318. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

