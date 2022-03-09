Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $899,000.

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.39. 5,670,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,155,511. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.35.

