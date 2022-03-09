Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $523,687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,366,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $808,030,000 after buying an additional 1,199,602 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,884. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Argus downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. China Renaissance Securities cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Erste Group lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Shares of FB traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.18. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $539.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.