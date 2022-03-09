Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $2.44 Million in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $201.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.99.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

