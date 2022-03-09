Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

PRF traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.90. The stock had a trading volume of 110,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.