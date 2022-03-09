Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,500 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 96,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 153,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,031,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 85,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 157.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. 8.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.19. 11,055,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,580,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.59) price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

