Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:ARRW opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRW. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,559,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 994,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,154,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 198,468 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 796,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 258,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

