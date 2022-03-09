Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Director David Bruce Milne Acquires 225,000 Shares

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) Director David Bruce Milne acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Friday, March 4th, David Bruce Milne bought 150,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00.
Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $4.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asensus Surgical during the third quarter worth $235,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.
