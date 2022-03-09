Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $259.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $259.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $257.39 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($16.70) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $23,367,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 3,669.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,922,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after buying an additional 1,871,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,614.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 924,120 shares in the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHT stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 1,295,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,745. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a market cap of $266.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

