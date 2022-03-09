AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Insider Michael Kim Sells 4,114 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) insider Michael Kim sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $91,742.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after buying an additional 112,942 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after acquiring an additional 206,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 314,024 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $12,256,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

