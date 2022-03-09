Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 14.6%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares were up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 84,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTR. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

