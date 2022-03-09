Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Trading Up 14.6%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shares were up 14.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 84,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,841,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
