AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $35.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sidoti upgraded AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.40 million, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,640,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,388,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

