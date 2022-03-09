Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $22.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.14. 220,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,297,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after buying an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 97,377 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,128,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

