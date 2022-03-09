Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 765,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

AVCO stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78. Avalon GloboCare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

