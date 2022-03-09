Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avanos Medical by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,613,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,961,000 after buying an additional 319,548 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,662,000 after purchasing an additional 119,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

