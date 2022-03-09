Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avant Diagnostics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

AVDX stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17. Avant Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $27.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVDX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

