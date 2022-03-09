Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Avant Diagnostics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.27.

Get Avant Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVDX opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. Avant Diagnostics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Avant Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avant Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avant Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.