Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Avantor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $1,336,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 16.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 158,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 38,309 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,669.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AVTR stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.