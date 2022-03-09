AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.57. 100,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,308. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45.

In other news, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,269,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $42,905,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new position in AvePoint in the third quarter worth approximately $30,140,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 381,558 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

