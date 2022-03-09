AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $169.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 169.40 ($2.22), with a volume of 224190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 179 ($2.35).

The stock has a market capitalization of £892.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 425.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 817.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, insider Graham Kitchen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,515.72).

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

