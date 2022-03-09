Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CDMO traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 621,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,042. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.56. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $206,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 53,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.