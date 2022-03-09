Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.14% from the company’s previous close.

CDMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.86 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 13.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $137,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 over the last ninety days. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

