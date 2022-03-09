Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading 11.8% Higher

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 50,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,409,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.24.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after acquiring an additional 783,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

