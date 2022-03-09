B. Riley Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for NMI in a research note issued on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.05. B. Riley also issued estimates for NMI’s FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.06. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NMI by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 216.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 152,290 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter worth $935,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

