Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $148,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.23.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

