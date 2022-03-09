Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.58 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

