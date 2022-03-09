Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Biogen were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

