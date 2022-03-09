Ballast Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ballast Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.01. The company had a trading volume of 364,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

