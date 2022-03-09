Ballast Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.61. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

