Ballast Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballast Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,853,436. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.09. The company has a market capitalization of $394.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

