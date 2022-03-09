Ballast Inc. Has $29.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ballast Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 11.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Ballast Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $6.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,468. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.52.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

