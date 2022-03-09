bAlpha Price Reaches $17.37 on Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $17.37 or 0.00042758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market cap of $312,599.52 and $508,912.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

bAlpha Profile

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

