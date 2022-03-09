Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

