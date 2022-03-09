Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $550,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.13.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

