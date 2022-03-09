Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $361,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1.7% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 31,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.34%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $276,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.