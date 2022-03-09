Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 24,030 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,030 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Full House Resorts worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 226,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 691,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 26,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2,035.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 568,195 shares in the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

