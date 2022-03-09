Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 29,137 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,699 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 194,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,646,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.00 and a beta of 1.95.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

About TechnipFMC (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.