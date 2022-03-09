Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $569.20 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.070 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.68 million, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 0.71. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, with a total value of $92,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

